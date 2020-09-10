Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRLIU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the second quarter worth $501,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,512,000.

Shares of Therapeutics Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,327. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Therapeutics Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

