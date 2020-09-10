Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRLIU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the second quarter worth $501,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,512,000.

Shares of Therapeutics Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,327. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

