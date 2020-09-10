Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 580,917 Shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 263.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,917 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 8.36% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $194,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 4,736.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 1,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANDA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,265. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

