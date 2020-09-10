Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYAC. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,712. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

