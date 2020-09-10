Glazer Capital LLC Sells 170,134 Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,134 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.60% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,290. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.00.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

