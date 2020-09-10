Glazer Capital LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Finjan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNJN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finjan in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Finjan during the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finjan during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

FNJN stock remained flat at $$1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Finjan Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

