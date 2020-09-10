Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.41

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 940635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

