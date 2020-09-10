Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.53 ($30.04).

Shares of EVK opened at €24.10 ($28.35) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.19 and its 200 day moving average is €22.72. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

