Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Gossan Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 154,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Gossan Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Gossan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.