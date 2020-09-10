Gratia Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Gratia Capital LLC cut its stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,799 shares during the period. Select Interior Concepts makes up 2.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Select Interior Concepts worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 426,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 105.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the period.

NYSE:SIC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 60,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,877. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

In other Select Interior Concepts news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 102,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $596,199.12. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 79,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $317,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 303,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,865 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

