Gratia Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,623 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 12.5% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 519,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,446. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

