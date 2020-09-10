Gratia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Waitr makes up approximately 0.8% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Waitr at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waitr by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

WTRH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 1,701,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,790,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRH. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waitr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

