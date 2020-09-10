Gratia Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Gratia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the quarter. Rent-A-Center comprises approximately 5.6% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. 683,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

