Gratia Capital LLC Sells 8,617 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Gratia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute comprises 1.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 195,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.56 million, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

