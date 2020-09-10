Gratia Capital LLC Takes Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Century Communities accounts for 2.8% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Century Communities by 83.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 149,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 36.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 297,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,192. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $8,388,694. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

