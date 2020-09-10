Handok, Inc. Buys 250,000 Shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) major shareholder Handok, Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Handok, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Handok, Inc. bought 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 27th, Handok, Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 25th, Handok, Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Handok, Inc. acquired 125,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Handok, Inc. bought 375,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 16th, Handok, Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 14th, Handok, Inc. acquired 84,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00.

RZLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 296,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Profit Margin

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit