HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $87.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.90.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

