Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthequity updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.58 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.48-$1.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.64 on Thursday. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.