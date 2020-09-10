Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.14. 14,098,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 18,788,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
Featured Article: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.