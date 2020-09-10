Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.14. 14,098,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 18,788,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

