Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Trading Up 9.9%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 165,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 704,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 746,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Helius Medical Technologies makes up 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.88% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.