Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.79% of Heron Therapeutics worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,278,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 578,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 555,540 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,309,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 501,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 462,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 853.7% in the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 481,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 431,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. FIX started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

HRTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 740,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,592. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

