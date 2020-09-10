Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (CUBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend payment by 321.8% over the last three years.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,524. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

