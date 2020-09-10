Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 5.1%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 587,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 502,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

