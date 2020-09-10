Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 5.1%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 587,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 502,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $161,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
