Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 559,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Mustang Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

