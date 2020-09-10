Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,000 BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. BIO-TECHNE comprises 0.6% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 83,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $246.22. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

