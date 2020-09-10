Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 694.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,746,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 151,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 273,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,611. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Insiders sold 58,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.