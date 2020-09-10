Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,000 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 282,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,884 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 316,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 215,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.