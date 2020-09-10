Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

EW stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,462. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,628 shares of company stock worth $28,137,436. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

