Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys 2,945 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Legg Mason by 1,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Legg Mason by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LM remained flat at $$49.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

