Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys 4,450 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 0.6% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.80. The company had a trading volume of 444,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.05 and a 200 day moving average of $374.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

