Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys 62,390 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 13,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,461. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $555.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

