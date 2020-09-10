Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.52.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 32,619,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,870,964. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

