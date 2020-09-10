Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,619,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

