Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 6,000 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 35,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 249,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RMD traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 430,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,840. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.06.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,109 shares of company stock worth $4,791,735. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.