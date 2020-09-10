Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 69,324 LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000. LogMeIn accounts for about 1.3% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGM. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,434 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,824,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,611,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,793,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,032,000 after buying an additional 835,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after buying an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOGM remained flat at $$86.04 on Thursday. 428,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

