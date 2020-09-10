Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $939,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,431,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 252,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,039,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.96. 480,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.84. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $221.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.37.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

