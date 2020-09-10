Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $332.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

