Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Anthem by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

