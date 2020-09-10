Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 255,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

FB stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,773,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

