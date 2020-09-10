Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166,513 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,500,000 after buying an additional 114,183 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.48. The stock had a trading volume of 842,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.15 and its 200-day moving average is $309.03. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

