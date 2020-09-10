Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned about 0.31% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,449. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $255.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.