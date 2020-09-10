Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,874,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,569. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

