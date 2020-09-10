Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,550,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,744,000 after buying an additional 880,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth about $122,471,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth about $100,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 218,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

