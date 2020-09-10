Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $383,000 Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cannae by 58.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,705,000 after purchasing an additional 422,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 82.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 74.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 520,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,173. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,275. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

