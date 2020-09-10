Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cannae by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $15,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cannae by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brent B. Bickett acquired 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,334 shares of company stock worth $1,997,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 520,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,173. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

