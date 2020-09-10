Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. CWM LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 2,747,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Guggenheim upped their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

