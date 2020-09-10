Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.29. 1,854,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.84. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

