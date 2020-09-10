Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $429,000 Holdings in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.32% of Mustang Bio worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 559,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mustang Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

