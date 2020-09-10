Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $849,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,085,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

