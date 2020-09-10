Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Real Estate Finance accounts for 0.8% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NREF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $3,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,826.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $353,519 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NREF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 11,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

