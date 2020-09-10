Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $1.14 Million in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $11,635,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 403,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,936. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $623,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,191,289. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

